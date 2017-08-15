Special military force all geared up for Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A total of 427 army personnel and 32 officers will be involved in tackling emergency situations during the Southeast Asian Games, including terrorist attacks.

Known as the Anti-Terrorism Readiness Troop, the soldiers will be stationed at army camps in the Klang Valley, including Sungai Besi, Wardieburn and Batu Kentonmen.

"They can be deployed at a moment's notice," says Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein.

Armed forces personnel will also be working with the police in Ops Kawal to monitor and patrol 38 locations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya throughout the Games, which begins on Saturday (Aug 19).

The locations include Bukit Bintang, KLCC, Shah Alam Stadium and Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport. More than 2,000 soldiers will be involved in the opening and closing ceremonies.

Mr Hishammuddin said he was impressed by the armed forces' preparedness for any eventuality.

"The cooperation among the armed forces is commendable and this is important especially when we are faced with enemies who will stop at nothing to harm us," he said after witnessing a counter-terrorism demonstration by the Anti-Terrorism Readiness Troop on Monday.

"The world is facing new threats and we are looking to the army to uphold the country's sovereignty and pride," said Mr Hishammuddin. He said such cooperation and teamwork were crucial to ensure the Games went smoothly.

Both the army and police have carried out several programmes to ensure public security and safety are maintained throughout the 12-day sports meet.

The police have also conducted their own drills to quell any untoward situation during the event.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar assured visitors, athletes and officials that the Kuala Lumpur 2017 Games would go on peacefully.

About 12,000 police personnel will be on duty during the event.