South China Sea code 'should be binding'

Published
34 min ago

This will help manage crises and prevent conflict, say academics

Goh Sui Noi China Bureau Chief In Boao (Hainan)

The Code of Conduct (COC) being negotiated between China and Asean should be legally binding to a certain degree, a Chinese scholar on the South China Sea has said.

"I believe that the Code of Conduct as an upgraded version of the DOC should have some legally binding force," said Dr Wu Shicun, head of the National Institute for South China Sea Studies, a think-tank in southern Hainan province.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2018, with the headline 'South China Sea code 'should be binding''.
