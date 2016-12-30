Snatch thieves seriously injured in Malaysia after victim accidentally rams car into them

SERDANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - It was instant karma for two snatch thieves after a woman whose bag they had just grabbed accidentally rammed her car into them.

The thieves, both 26, smashed the passenger-side window of the woman's car at a traffic light in Ara Damansara and snatched her laptop bag at 3.30am on Wednesday (Dec 28).

She went after them, and the short chase ended painfully for the two men when the woman accidentally crashed into them, said Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat.

"A security guard heard her shouts and came to help her," he told reporters at Serdang police headquarters on Thursday.

Both men, who have criminal records related to thefts, were seriously injured and sent to the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre.

When asked whether the police would take any action against the woman for injuring the two men, SAC Fadzil said that they would look into it but it appeared that she had not acted intentionally.