Snatch thief dies after victim rams car into his bike in Selangor

SERDANG, SELANGOR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A snatch thief died after his victim gave chase with his car and knocked him off his motorcycle in Selangor early Sunday (July 30).
It is learnt that the 25-year-old suspect had snatched a bag belonging to a Yemeni student who was having drinks at a mamak stall at about 3.30am.
The student quickly got into his car and pursued the suspect for about the 3km before he rammed the car into the suspect's motorcycle near a traffic light.
Serdang OCPD Asst Comm Megat Mohamad Aminudin Megat Alias said the suspect died due to head injuries.
"He has records for assault, criminal intimidation and a drug offence.
"We have detained the Yemeni student, in his 20s, and checking his documents," he said.
"We will apply for a remand order on the student to assist in investigations," he said.
The suspect's body has been sent to Serdang Hospital for post-mortem.
The case has been classified as culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Penal Code.