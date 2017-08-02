Six-year-old Thai student in coma after being left in school pickup

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A six-year-old boy has slipped into a coma after being left behind in a locked school pickup truck for several hours on Monday (July 31) in Ayutthaya.

The student, who has not been named, is on a respirator but is showing no response to stimuli.

The pickup driver, 57-year-old Boonlert Wattakee, surrendered to police on Tuesday.

"I am so sorry for what happened. I will take responsibility and I will get ordained to dedicate merit to the boy," he said.

Chang Yai police station superintendent Pol Colonel Satit Sangprapai charged Boonlert with recklessness causing serious injury to a person and illegally operating a transport service.