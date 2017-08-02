Six-year-old Thai student in coma after being left in school pickup

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A six-year-old boy has slipped into a coma after being left behind in a locked school pickup truck for several hours on Monday (July 31) in Ayutthaya.
The student, who has not been named, is on a respirator but is showing no response to stimuli.
The pickup driver, 57-year-old Boonlert Wattakee, surrendered to police on Tuesday.
"I am so sorry for what happened. I will take responsibility and I will get ordained to dedicate merit to the boy," he said.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Chang Yai police station superintendent Pol Colonel Satit Sangprapai charged Boonlert with recklessness causing serious injury to a person and illegally operating a transport service.