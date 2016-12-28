Six dead in Jakarta after being locked up in toilet by intruders

JAKARTA - Six people died and five others were injured after they were locked up by intruders overnight in a 2m-by-1m maid's toilet in a posh house in East Jakarta, media reports said.

The police are treating the case as murder.

"We cannot say it is a robbery case because our investigation so far reveals that nothing has been taken," Jakarta police spokesman Argo Yuwono told the media at the crime scene packed with cameramen, reporters and onlookers.

"There is no tampering with the house or the doors," he said, adding that investigators are working to find the motive.

One of the victims, who may have suffocated to death, was the owner of the house, identified by police as 59-year-old Mr Dodi Triyono. He was a property entrepreneur who had a few major prominent projects in Jakarta.

The others who died were two girls believed to be his daughters - 16-year-old Diona Arika Andra Puti and nine-year-old Dianita Gemma Dzalfayla - the girls' friend, identified as Amel; and the family's two drivers, Yanto and Tasrok, reported Detik.com.

In an interview with TVOne, Amel's mother Rosy Herawati confirmed that her daughter was one of the victims. Madam Rosy said her last contact with her daughter was at 2pm on Monday.

The five surviving victims included another of Mr Dodi's daughters, Zanette Kalila Azaria, 13, and the family maid Santi.

Colonel Argo said the police will interview some of the surviving victims who are in a better condition, and have deployed a K-9 dog unit to help locate the perpetrators.

Witnesses said the intruders arrived at Mr Dodi's house on Monday afternoon, and the victims were rescued only at about 8am on Tuesday, after a visiting family friend noticed the main door to the house had been left open and heard moaning and cries for help.

Some of those who died had light bruises, but there was no other cause of death besides suffocation, said Inspector-General M. Iriawan.

But a resident in the neighbourhood, Mr Luthfi, who helped to break open the toilet door after being alerted by the family friend, had a slightly different account of events.

"The key to the toilet door could not be found. We broke open the door. Mr Dodi was at the bottom of the pile and had bloodstains on his chest," Mr Luthfi, who goes by one name, told Beritasatu.com

Wahyudi Soeriaatmadja