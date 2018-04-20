Single Malaysian mother collects cardboard, drinks only water to support 2-year-old daughter

SEREMBAN (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - When it is not raining, Shafarina Nasir will walk 10km along the streets of the Ampangan residential area to collect recyclable items and cardboard to sell.

The money she gets will mostly be used to support her two-year-old daughter Nur Ain Kaisara Abdul Fatah.

"I moved out from my mother's flat three months ago. Her life is also difficult," said the single mother in Taman Cengal Utama.

Shafarina, 31, said she can earn about RM20 (S$6.70) a day from selling the cardboard.

"But when it rains, I will not have any income," she said. "When I cannot make enough money to buy milk powder, I will have to feed my daughter condensed milk."

It is difficult for the divorcee to look for a job as there is no one to help take care of her daughter.

Recently, a nasi lemak stall owner offered her a job as a helper for RM30 a day. She was also provided with a house, which she shared with her foster mother.

A neighbour, Normah Abu Samah from Madrasah Gedung Lalang, said she once saw Shafarina by the roadside looking for recyclable items together with her daughter in a stroller on a rainy day.

"She just drinks water so that she can save more for her daughter. She doesn't want to trouble others. But I advised her to seek help for her daughter's sake," she added.

Shafarina's predicament caught the attention of MCA Youth chief Datuk Chong Sin Woon.

He and his team decided to help, and on Monday they bought groce­ries for her.

"We will help her open a bank account to make it easier for her to get her salary," Chong said.

"We will also submit an application to the Welfare Department so she can get welfare aid," he said during a visit to Sharafina's house.

Chong also presented a bicycle to her.

A teary-eyed Shafarina thanked Chong and the public for offering help.