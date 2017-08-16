Singaporean youth fell to his death in Johor

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Singaporean youth fell to his death from the ninth floor of an apartment building in Larkin.

Mr Ng Teck Ann, 19, who was autistic, was found dead at around 8am on Tuesday (Aug 15).

His 53-year-old mother, who was resting in her room prior to the incident, made the shocking find after hearing the sliding door leading to the balcony open.

"I went out of my room (and saw) that my son was not in the living room, and decided to look out from the balcony," she said.

It is learnt that the mother and son moved to Malaysia about five years ago.

Johor Baru South OCPD Asst Comm Shahurinain Jais confirmed Mr Ng's death, adding that the unemployed victim was living alone with his mother as his father had died.