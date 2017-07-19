Singaporean woman rescued as Filipino authorities nab 45 kidnappers

MANILA (THE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Singaporean woman who was kidnapped in the Philippines has been rescued by authorities in an operation to nab a group of 45 kidnappers who were foreign nationals.

The operation to arrest the kidnappers were carried out on Tuesday by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Philippine National Police, leading to the rescue of the Singaporean who was identified as Wu Yan.

She was forcibly taken by three men and a woman at Solaire Resort and Casino, Pasay City, one of the cities in the Metro Manila region.

The victim was later brought to a room in Bayview International Towers in Pasay City where she was beaten and threatened by her kidnappers. They demanded US$180,000 (S$246,000) for her release.

BI's Fugitive Search Unit and the police's Anti-Kidnapping Group said in a statement on Wednesday that the group is believed to be responsible for a series of kidnapping incidents involving tourists who are casino high-rollers in recent months.

In the conduct of the initial operation, 26 foreigners were rounded up. They failed to present any immigration documents and refused to divulge their identities.

The victim identified three of the 26 arrested as her kidnappers-Malaysian nationals Ng Yu Meng and Goh Kok Keong, and Chinese national Zhang Fuxing. Zhang is the alleged leader of the group.

A follow-up operation led to the arrest of 19 more foreigners believed to be members of the kidnap-for-ransom group.

The 45 foreigners were brought to the headquarters of the police's Anti-Kidnapping Group in Quezon City.

Two officers from China's Ministry of Public Security and Chinese Interpol assisted in the investigation and also served as translators.