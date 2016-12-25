Singaporean man found dead in Riau Islands waters

BATAM (JAKARTA POST/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Police in Indonesia's Riau Islands are investigating the discovery of the dead body of a Singaporean man.

Karimun Police water police unit head First Inspector Sahata Sitorus said on Saturday (Dec 24) the body, which was found by local fishermen on Friday, has been admitted to the Muhammad Sani General Hospital to undergo a post-mortem examination.

“We have yet to identify the cause of the death and why the body was floating in the Karimun Anak water,” Sahata told The Jakarta Post.

The dead body was found in black trousers, a white shirt with “PSA Marine” written on it and boots. An ID card was found with the name Ilzam bin Odit, born on Sept. 8, 1963. The ID card said the man lived in Sengkang, Singapore.

Sahara estimated that the body had floated in the sea for around two days.

Karimun regency is located 50km southwest of Singapore and can be reached in 105-minutes by ferry from the city-state.