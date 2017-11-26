Singaporean killed in Malaysia road crash

SEREMBAN  (BERNAMA) - A high-powered motorcycle rider was killed in a  road crash at KM 242.2 of the North South Expressway (north bound) in Seremban on Saturday (Nov 26).

Rembau district police chief DSP Ibrahim Sharif identified the victim  in the 9.55am crash as Singaporean Shahruddin Ibrahim, 49, who died at the scene due to serious injuries.

Based on preliminary investigation, the victim skidded and lost control of the machine before crashing into the road divider, he said.

He said the body was sent to Tampin Hospital for post-mortem.

