Singaporean Casanova cheated lonely hearts across Malaysia of more than $162,000

JOHOR BARU (The Star/Asia News Network) - A Singaporean Casanova has been arrested by Malaysian police allegedly for cheating women of more than RM500,000 (S$162,000).

He would approach widows and single mothers on dating sites, promising them not only love but business opportunities, and getting them to invest all their savings or take out personal loans.

The 47-year-old suspect's cheating spree was brought to an end when Kluang police tracked him down and arrested him at a hotel in the district several days ago. His 10-year-old son was also taken in.

The suspect has reportedly been involved in cases totalling more than RM500,000 in Johor, Perak and Malacca.

Apparently, in the latest case, the suspect befriended a widow with two children several months ago.

Sources said that after three months, the suspect asked the 43-year-old woman to invest in his business, promising huge returns.

"She was hesitant but he sweet-talked her into investing more than RM120,000. The suspect even promised to marry her," a source said.

The woman realised something was wrong when she did not get her promised returns and lodged a police report.

The suspect, who is believed to have overstayed more than two years in Malaysia, has been remanded and is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Police are working with their Singapore counterparts to determine if he is on the wanted list there.

Kluang Asst Comm Mohamed Laham said that so far, police has received four reports of the man's activities in Malaysia.

He said the man's son was handed over to the Welfare Department and the Singapore consulate was making arrangements to take the boy back to the republic.

ACP Mohamed urged people to be careful with online dating sites.

"Do not easily believe or trust people who offer huge investments," he said.