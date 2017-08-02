Singaporean businessman claims trial to abusing guard dog in Malaysia

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Singaporean businessman pleaded not guilty at a magistrate's court in Petaling Jaya on Wednesday (Aug 2) to allegedly abusing a guard dog in an incident that went viral on social media.

Yee Kok Chew, 57, was accused of beating, hurting and abusing the light-coloured male dog called Furby.

The offence was allegedly committed at a security post on Jalan BK6 E/4 (1), Taman Melody, Bandar Kinrara, Puchong at 8.49pm on April 2.

Yee was charged under Section 44(1)(a) of the Animal Act 1953 (Act 647) (Amendment 2006), which was read together with the Animal Act (Amendment 2013) (Act A1452).

He faces a maximum RM50,000 fine (S$15,846), or up to a year in jail or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Shafiq Hasim offered bail at RM3,000 with one surety.

Lawyer Joshua Andran, who represented the accused, did not object.

Magistrate Mohd Azali Ibrahim set bail at RM3,000 with one surety and an added a condition that the bailor must be a Malaysian.

The court fixed Sept 4 for mention.

Furby is currently under the care of the Petaling Veterinary Office.