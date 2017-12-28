President Halimah Yacob offers condolences to Philippines' Duterte on tropical storm disasters

SINGAPORE - Singapore's President Halimah Yacob has conveyed condolences to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte over the lives lost and devastation wreaked after tropical storms Tembin and Kai Tak struck the Philippines in December.

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives and devastation caused by Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin) which struck the Philippines on 22 December, so soon after Tropical Storm Urduja (Kai Tak). On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our heartfelt condolences to you and the people of the Philippines," she wrote on Tuesday (Dec 26).

Over 230 people were reported to have been killed after Tembin battered the country with gusts of up to 125km an hour, bringing torrential rain which caused massive landslides and floods. Scores were missing and thousands left homeless after the storm.

Less than a week before, tropical storm Kai Tak had left dozens dead in the central Philippines.

In her letter to Mr Duterte, President Halimah said: "These natural disasters are most unfortunate, but I am confident that under your leadership and with the resilience of your people, the Philippines will overcome this adversity and recover strongly. Our thoughts are with the Philippines and its people during this difficult time."