Singapore leaders congratulate Xi Jinping, Li Keqiang

President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Mr Xi Jinping to convey their congratulations on his re-appointment as President of China.

Mr Lee also wrote to Mr Li Keqiang to congratulate him on his re-appointment as the Chinese Premier.

In her letter to President Xi, Madam Halimah said: "Your dedication to serving the Chinese people has made China stronger and more prosperous. The Chinese government has also strengthened the sense of purpose within the country by providing a clear vision for its long-term development.

"I am confident that under your leadership, China will enjoy continued peace and greater prosperity."

Madam Halimah and Mr Lee also wrote about the strong bilateral relations between both countries.

In his letter to Mr Xi, Mr Lee said: "Singapore and China enjoy excellent relations underpinned by wide-ranging cooperation, which has expanded to new areas such as the China-Singapore (Chongqing) Demonstration Initiative on Strategic Connectivity, China's Belt and Road Initiative, as well as new initiatives to facilitate closer cooperation on finance, and legal and judicial matters.

"We share a common interest in preserving a free trading system and maintaining global peace and stability, which has benefited both our countries."

Mr Lee noted that as Singapore assumes the Asean chairmanship this year as well as being the current country coordinator for Asean-China dialogue relations, the Republic will work with China and other Asean members to broaden and deepen further the cooperation between Asean and China.

In his letter to Premier Li, Mr Lee said China's continued development and opening up over the past decades have brought about many benefits to the Chinese people. "This has also contributed to the stability and prosperity of our region and the world," he said.