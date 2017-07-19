Singapore and Indonesia commandos conclude annual bilateral exercise: Mindef

SINGAPORE - Commandos from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and the Indonesian military's Special Forces Command (Kopassus) on Wednesday (July 19) concluded their annual bilateral exercise at Batujajar in Indonesia's Bandung, the Defence Ministry (Mindef) said.

The SAF and the Indonesian military (TNI) began Exercise Chandrapura on July 11. The exercise focused on cross-training for urban operations and included close quarter battle live-firing, fast-roping and rappelling, Mindef said in a statement.

A total of 70 SAF commandos from the 1st Commando Battalion and 70 commandos from the 11th Battalion of the Kopassus, the TNI Kopassus Group 1, took part in the exercise.

The exercise concluded with a symbolic exchange of airborne wings during the closing ceremony, which was co-officiated by Commanding Officer of the 1st Commando Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Ng Kiang Chuan and Commanding Officer of the 11th Battalion, TNI Kopassus Group 1, Major Farid Yudho.

First conducted in 1994, this year's exercise is the 24th in the series and comes as Singapore marks 50 years of bilateral relations with Indonesia.

The exercise " underscores the close and long-standing defence relations between Singapore and Indonesia", Mindef said.

In addition to bilateral exercises, the Singapore and Indonesian armies also engage in a wide range of activities such as visits, professional exchanges and cross-attendance of courses, the ministry said.

"These regular interactions enhance the inter-operability and foster mutual understanding between the two armies," Mindef added.