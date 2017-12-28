Sinabung spews hot ash into sky

Huge plumes of hot ash filled the sky above Indonesia's Sinabung volcano in northern Sumatra province after it erupted again yesterday. The eruption occurred at 3.36pm local time, the country's disaster management agency (BNPB) spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said. The eruption sent clouds of volcanic ash into the air up to 4,600m above the crater, a week after another eruption. There were no casualties as those living within the red zone around the volcano had been evacuated. Dr Sutopo, however, said the volcano's continual eruptions had caused the exclusion zone to expand, adding that 3,331 families who live in areas prone to impacts from the eruptions must be evacuated. Sinabung has been placed on the highest alert since 2013. Meanwhile, Mount Agung on Bali continues to rumble, and erupted on Sunday, spewing ash up to 2,500m high.