Several roads in Johor Baru to close for royal wedding

JOHOR BARU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Several roads in Johor Baru will be closed for the royal wedding which is set to take place at Istana Besar on Monday (Aug 14).

Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the affected roads include Jalan Ayer Molek, Jalan Yahya Awal and Jalan Dato Onn.

He added that the road closure would take effect from 7am until the ceremony is completed.

"Some 318 police personnel would be deployed for escort duties, security and traffic control.

"We urged members of the public to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion," he said in a statement here on Sunday (Aug 13).

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin also advised the people to heed instructions by policemen on duty to ensure public order is maintained.

"We will not hesitate to take action on those who refuse to abide with the law," he warned.

Johor princess Tunku Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Sultan Ibrahim will marry Dutchman Dennis Muhammad Abdullah in a ceremony steeped with Johor royal customs on Monday.