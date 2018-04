YANGON (AFP) - Seven soldiers in Myanmar were sentenced for their part in the extrajudicial killings of 10 Rohingya Muslim men, according to a Facebook post by the army chief late on Tuesday (April 10).

"Four officers have been purged (from the army) and given a 10 year prison sentence with hard labour.

"A further three soldiers were purged and given a 10 year prison sentence with hard labour in a criminal prison," the post read.

(This story is developing)