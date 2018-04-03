Seven arrested, one killed in North Sumatra and Aceh drug busts

JAKARTA (THE JAKARTA POST/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A drug trafficker believed to be linked to a Malaysian syndicate was shot dead while seven other members of the group were arrested in a series of raids across North Sumatra and Aceh, Indonesian officials said on Monday (April 2).

The raids were carried out by personnel from Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN), North Sumatra police, Aceh police and the Customs and Excise Office between Wednesday to Saturday last week.

BNN chief Commmissioner General Heru Winarko said the suspected drug dealer from Aceh, named Murtala, was shot dead after resisting arrest.

"The syndicate's modus operandi in distributing drugs is by pretending to deliver fruits from Aceh to Medan," Heru said in a news conference at BNN's North Sumatra office.

The BNN had received a tip from a member of the public on the alleged activities of the syndicate.

In the raids, security personnel confiscated 44.7 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine and 58,000 ecstasy pills from Malaysia that were allegedly heading to Medan, North Sumatra.

The suspects could face life in prison or the death penalty if found guilty of violating the 2009 law on narcotics.