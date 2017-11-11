Serial 'kicker' in Malaysia slapped with jail term

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - For Marmi Zabrin Mian, three months behind bars was not enough to "kick" his bad habit.

The 34-year-old man, dubbed "the serial kicker" due to his penchant for kicking women, was sentenced to the maximum 12 months' jail by a magistrate's court here yesterday for assaulting a Bank Negara analyst on Monday.

He was sentenced to three months' jail in September last year for kicking another woman at the tunnel connecting Jalan Cenderasari to Dayabumi.

This time around, on top of incarceration, Marmi was also slapped with a RM1,500 fine in default three months' jail after he admitted to voluntarily causing hurt to Or Su Lin, also 34, at a pedestrian bridge in Jalan Raja Laut.

The sentences are to run concurrently from the date of arrest.

When asked whether he understood the charges, Marmi asked back: "What is assault?"

Magistrate Rahni Kartini Abd Rahim then repeated the charge, to which Marmi answered, "Ya, ya, ya."

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zikri Jaafar informed the court that Marmi was a repeat offender.

"His modus operandi is always the same - he sneaks behind female victims and kicks them," he said.

According to the statement of facts, the victim was walking out of the bank's gate and heading to the bridge when Marmi came from behind.

He kicked the victim, causing her to fall. Marmi then walked away from the scene. The victim suffered an injury to her back.