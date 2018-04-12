Senate panel backs criminal charges against Aquino

Former president Benigno Aquino testifying during the vaccine controversy congressional hearing in Manila in February.
Former president Benigno Aquino testifying during the vaccine controversy congressional hearing in Manila in February.
Published
35 min ago

Draft report slams ex-Philippine president for role in dengue vaccine controversy

Raul Dancel  Philippines Correspondent In Manila

A Senate panel yesterday delivered a scathing indictment of former president Benigno Aquino over his decision to inoculate over a million children with a dengue vaccine manufactured by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur.

The Dengvaxia vaccination programme sparked a public furore after Sanofi revealed that vaccinating children who have not had dengue could lead to a more lethal strain of the disease.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 12, 2018, with the headline 'Senate panel backs criminal charges against Aquino'. Print Edition | Subscribe
