Senate panel backs criminal charges against Aquino

A Senate panel yesterday delivered a scathing indictment of former president Benigno Aquino over his decision to inoculate over a million children with a dengue vaccine manufactured by French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi Pasteur.
The Dengvaxia vaccination programme sparked a public furore after Sanofi revealed that vaccinating children who have not had dengue could lead to a more lethal strain of the disease.
TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE
Thank you for reading The Straits Times
You have reached one of our Premium stories. To continue reading, get access now or log in if you are a subscriber.
What is Premium?