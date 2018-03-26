Selangor Sultan says concerned over fake news

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah has voiced his concern over the advent of fake news in social media.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he was worried that many people believed fake news stories and spread them without checking its validity.

"I am saddened when I read false or fake news on the Internet, especially over social media, which clearly contradicts actual facts," Sultan Sharafuddin said in his royal address at the opening of the sixth session of the Selangor Legislative Assembly sitting on Monday (March 26).

The ruler said that the dissemination of fake news had given rise to a fast-growing culture of defamation.

"If this continues in society, I worry the people will be exposed to division until it can destroy the state and the country.

"Therefore, I wish to remind everyone, especially the multiracial and multi-religious people of Selangor, to maintain and strengthen the unity that we are enjoying now," he said.

He also told all parties concerned to not politicise the state's water issue.

Opposition-controlled Selangor, Malaysia's most populous and most industrialised state, has seen a spate of water supply disruptions in recent years.

"Like I stated in my address at the opening of the fifth term of the sitting last year, all parties must be responsible and not politicise Selangor's water issue. I hope the water issue, which involves the interests of the people, can be overcome immediately," he added.

Sultan Sharafuddin said he approved of the state government's intention to guarantee the water supply services in Selangor will be handled holistically and efficiently, as well as be made affordable for the people.