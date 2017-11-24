Selangor questions approval for Christology talk featuring controversial speaker

KUALA LUMPUR - A university in Selangor has been ordered by the state government to show that it has obtained the necessary approvals for a controversial talk that will be held on its campus next month.

The event, titled "Understanding Christology", will be held at Kolej Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Selangor (Kuis) on Dec 9-10, The Malaysian Insight reported on Friday (Nov 24).

Christology is a field of study within Christian theology with a focus on Jesus as recorded in the Gospels and the letters in the New Testament.

According to posters publicising the event, the talk will feature Indonesian speaker Irene Handono, who had previously falsely claimed to be a former nun at a religious seminar in Malaysia.

The upcoming event at Kuis has sparked debate on social media, with netizens questioning if it would be another Christian bashing session, like the one in 2014 also featuring Ms Handono, The Malaysian Insight reported.

The event is organised by a new civil society group called Nur Fitrah. Selangor executive councillor in charge of Islamic Affairs Ahmad Yunus Hairi said the group must get the approval of the Selangor Islamic Council (Mais) to hold such an event.

"I'm not sure whether the organiser has applied to Mais (for approval)," he told The Malaysian Insight on Thursday. "I have been told that Kuis (the university) is checking up."

The university's director, Professor Abdul Halim Tamuri, told The Malaysian Insight he did not have any reports of the event.

It is unclear whether the university is the event host or one of the organisers, or both, the news site said.

Students attending the talk will be charged RM30 (S$10) each and members of the public will pay RM100 per person, according to the event poster.