Selangor PAS launches election manifesto as a 'better choice' to manage the state

SHAH ALAM (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Malaysian opposition party Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) launched its Selangor Sejahtera (Prosperous Selangor) manifesto on Thursday (March 29) for the general election which is expected within weeks.

The ten-point manifesto was launched by state PAS commissioner Sallehen Mukhyi, who said that it was tailored for PAS to lead the Selangor state government post-election.

Amongst the provisions in the manifesto are incentives for those managing Muslim and non-Muslim places of worship, monthly groceries for target groups and free education in state-owned institutions.

Other provisions are a RM500 (S$169.60) incentive for women who have given birth, setting-up a training academy for youths to create skills for Industry 4.0 (in which computers and automation operate "smart factories") and promoting a healthy lifstyle among others.

"PAS is offering our party as a better choice and alternative to manage the state," said Mr Sallehen.

He added the party was also offering itself to lead the people out of the current problems plaguing them and the state.

According to Mr Sallehen, PAS will maintain and fine-tune all programmes initiated by the current state government that benefit the people.

Mr Sallehen told a press conference after the launch that the manifesto was realistic and practical.

"We discussed and formulated the manifesto based on the needs of the people at present and in the future" he said.

Also at the launch was former Selangor Mentri Besar Tan Sri Khalid Ibrahim.

Tan Sri Khalid, who is the Port Klang assemblyman and Bandar Tun Razak MP, reiterated that he will not be contesting in the general election.

"I will be supporting PAS as their policies are welfare-oriented to benefit everyone regardless of their race and religion," he said.