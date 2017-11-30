Selangor Menteri Besar's nephew among four detained for illegal sand mining

A nephew of Selangor Menteri Besar Azmin Ali was among four men remanded for seven days, for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate claims that sand and gravel has been mined illegally in Kajang since 2014.
Published
1 hour ago

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A nephew of Selangor Menteri Besar Azmin Ali was detained on Thursday (Nov 30) by Malaysia's anti-graft agency for allegedly mining sand illegally in the state.

He was among four men remanded for seven days, until Dec 6, for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate claims that sand and gravel has been mined illegally in Kajang since 2014.

According to national news agency Bernama, two of the men are directors of a sand mining company, one is a site manager and the fourth is an employee of an advertising company.

MACC has also frozen a company's bank account, said to contain RM4 million (S$1.3 million), and seized several lorries laden with sand.

