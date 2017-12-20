Selangor Menteri Besar's brother submits corruption allegations to anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Flamboyant TV host Azwan Ali arrived at the headquarters of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Wednesday (Dec 20) morning to submit graft allegations against his older brother, the Menteri Besar of Selangor.

Mr Azwan, clad in black and sporting oversized sunglasses had said he harbours a five-year grudge against his brother Azmin Ali, who heads the opposition government in Selangor state.

"I have been summoned by the MACC and I have lots of documents to submit, said Mr Azwan on Wednesday. "You just wait and see," he told journalists before heading into the building, clutching a bundle of documents.

Mr Azwan said "the thickness of the documents shows the seriousness in exposing the issue."

Earlier in Dec Mr Azwan had made known his mission to assist ruling coalition Barisan Nasional in "taking down" Datuk Seri Azmin, and winning back Selangor in the next general election due by Aug 2018.

He had said he had "a million ideas to destroy" Mr Azmin in Selangor and vowed to expose his brother's secrets "one by one".

Mr Azmin is deputy president of Parti Keadilan Rakyat, which had led the opposition coalition administration in Selangor since 2008.