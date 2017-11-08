Selangor hit by flash floods after heavy rain

KLANG • Parts of Selangor state were inundated by flood waters early yesterday morning following several hours of heavy rain.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department's assistant director of operations Mohd Sani Harul said it started receiving distress calls as early as 5am.

The worst-hit locations were low-lying residential estates and areas in Klang and Shah Alam.

Traffic on the Federal Highway leading out of Klang was reduced to a crawl.

Residents in Taman Rasah and Bandar Bukit Raja were unable to leave for work after flood waters rose up to about 1m high.

Other affected areas were Taman Bukit Kemuning and Kampung Bukit Naga, both in Shah Alam.

Mr Mohd Sani said the flooding was made worse by the high tide in Klang's coastal area.

He added that Taman Maznah in Klang was also badly hit by flood waters, which stood at between 30cm and 60cm deep.

No evacuation of residents was carried out in any of the areas after the waters started receding at a steady pace.

Firemen rescued a lorry driver and his assistant who were trapped in their vehicle after it stalled in the flood waters at Aeon Bukit Raja.

Selangor traffic police were also on the ground to control and manage the chaos created by congestion on several roads leading out of Klang, which were closed early in the morning when water levels started rising.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK