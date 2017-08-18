Second bird flu outbreak detected in Philippines

A Philippine Army soldier is dressed in protective clothing by two veterinarians at a designated command center for health, animal and agriculture authorities on Aug 17, 2017.
A Philippine Army soldier is dressed in protective clothing by two veterinarians at a designated command center for health, animal and agriculture authorities on Aug 17, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
48 min ago

MANILA (REUTERS) - The Philippines has found a second outbreak of bird flu in another province in the main Luzon island, Agriculture Secretary Emmanuel Pinol said on Friday (Aug 18), a week after reporting the country's first case of the poultry disease.

The second outbreak was in the Jaen municipality in the province of Nueva Ecija, north of the capital Manila, where Pinol said two cases of avian flu were detected in quails.

"In view of this recent outbreak in Nueva Ecija, we will have to again (extend) our quarantine period for Luzon," Pinol told local radio station DZBB.

