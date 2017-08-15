Schools shut in Sabah as floods worsen

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK)- Six schools in Sabah remain closed while three more were ordered to shut Tuesday (Aug 15) due to floods in the Malaysian state.

The schools affected in Kota Kinabalu are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Darau, SK Rampayan, and SK Kitobu, while the affected schools in Tuaran are SK Lapotung, SK Rungus, SK Togop and Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Chung Hwa Tenghilan.

SK Kem Lok Kawi (in Penampang) and SK Timbang (Kota Belud) have also been shut.

Sabah Education Minister Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul said 3,806 pupils and 272 teachers were affected by the closures.

On Monday evening, 22 pupils of SK Darau were stuck in school after classes ended at 5.30pm.

They had to remain in the school for about three hours before floodwaters receded and their parents could pick them up.

A number of roads were not accessible for several hours due to rising floodwaters.

There were also landslips along the Bukit Kokol road, sealing it off to vehicles.

Small bridges in various parts of Sabah were reported to have been swept away, including one in Kota Belud, some 70km from the state capital.

According to the Sabah Civil Defence Department, 20 people including 10 students in Kampung Narinang in Kota Belud have not been able to return home as a bridge linking to the village collapsed on Monday due to strong river currents.

The incident has also trapped about 250 villagers.

In other parts of the district, eight families had to be evacuated to the Tun Said Community Hall on Tuesday.

Meanwhile in Penampang, 50 people from Kampung Penampang Baru Kimanis and Kampung Kingan Baru were evacuated when their homes were hit by floods.