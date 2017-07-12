Schoolboy died from disease, not beatings

KUALA LUMPUR • The Malaysian boy who had his legs amputated in April following alleged abuse by his school's assistant warden died from leptospirosis, or rat urine disease, a post-mortem has revealed.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Noor Rashid Ibrahim told reporters yesterday that the case relating to the boy's death was no longer classified as murder.

"We may investigate it as causing harm," he said.

Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi, 11, was admitted to hospital on April 19 after the alleged abuse at a private religious school in Kota Tinggi, Johor. His legs were amputated three days later after a bacterial infection set in. He died on April 26. The boy's mother, Ms Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, had claimed that her son was beaten several times on both legs on several occasions in March.

She said the alleged beatings came to light when she visited her son at school on March 31 and he begged her to take him home as he could not bear it any more. She had said that she took her son to hospital when he ran a fever and both of his legs swelled due to blood clots.

In a statement on Monday , Ministry of Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said Mohamad Thaqif had died due to leptospirosis and other complications. He said that a special inquiry was set up to investigate the case, comprising forensic consultant experts who were experienced in handling such complicated cases.

The assistant warden, a former convict who had served time for theft, was charged with allegedly abusing the victim but was freed on a RM20,000 (S$6,440) police bond on May 3.

