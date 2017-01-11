Sarawak observes 7-day mourning for late Chief Minister Adenan; funeral on Thursday

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Sarawak will observe seven days of mourning for the late Chief Minister Tan Sri Adenan Satem.

Flags will be flown at half-mast and all official functions will be postponed, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg told a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here on Wednesday (Jan 11).

He said a state funeral will be held for Tan Sri Adenan at Masjid Jamek here on Thursday (Jan 12).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak will be among the dignitaries in attendance.

"Members of the public can pay their last respects from 10.30am. The burial will take place after zohor prayers (in the afternoon)," Mr Abang Johari said, adding that Mr Adenan will be laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim cemetery.

He said Thursday (Jan 12) has been declared a special state holiday to enable the public to pay their respects.

Mr Adenan died at the Sarawak General Hospital's Heart Centre in Kota Samarahan at 1.24pm from cardiac failure after being admitted on Sunday (Jan 8).