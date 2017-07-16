Sarawak authorities continue efforts to contain rabies outbreak

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Authorities in Sarawak are continuing to carry out active case detection and vaccination to contain the rabies outbreak in Serian district.

As of 5pm on Saturday (July 15), the number of confirmed cases remained at four. Three of the victims have died while the fourth case, a five-year-old girl from Kampung Ampungan, is still in critical condition at the Sarawak General Hospital.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee, 290 dog bite cases were detected within a 10km radius of the affected areas in Serian from April 1 until Friday, of which 66 were new cases from July 2 onwards, and 229 cases were treated.

"As there are still new dog bite cases, household pet owners are advised not to let their pets roam around," the committee said in a statement.

It also said the Sarawak Veterinary Services Department had vaccinated 3,785 animals in the affected areas, comprising 952 dogs, 2,810 cats and 23 other animals.

On Saturday, the vaccination was done at Kampung Remun, Kampung Mentung, Kampung Diang Ipuh, Kampung Ranchan, Kampung Engkabang, Kampung Koran, Kampung Tangga and Kampung Sumpas, while rabies awareness campaigns were held at the Serian community hall, Kampung Tangga and Kampung Bedup.

In addition, a mass vaccination exercise was carried out in Serian town over the weekend for animals in residential areas and nearby villages.

The department will continue to send vaccination teams to other villages in the district to reduce the movement of animals.