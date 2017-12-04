Sanofi says no reported deaths in Philippines related to dengue vaccine

MANILA (REUTERS) - There have been no reported deaths in the Philippines related to a suspended dengue vaccine made by Sanofi, an official from the pharmaceutical company said on Monday (Dec 4).

"As far as we know, as far as we are made aware, there are no reported deaths that are related to dengue vaccination," Ruby Dizon, medical director at Sanofi Pasteur, told reporters.

"Of course, rest assured, monitoring is continuing, we are working with the Department of Health (DOH), in collaboration, to make sure this is maintained."

Last year, more than 730,000 children in the Philippines aged nine and above received one dose of the vaccine, Dengvaxia.

The office of the Philippine president on Sunday vowed to hold accountable those responsible for a suspended dengue immunisation programme that it said put thousands of lives at risk.

The Philippines has put on hold its 3.5 billion-peso (S$94 million) dengue vaccination programme, following an alert issued by French pharmaceutical giant, Sanofi Pasteur, that its Dengvaxia vaccine could prove harmful to people never infected by the mosquito-borne disease.

Philippine health officials began vaccinating over a million children in April last year with Dengvaxia, the world's first dengue vaccine, amid safety concerns expressed by public health advocates.

Sanofi recently sent out an alert saying: "For those not previously infected by dengue virus, the analysis found that in the longer term, more cases of severe disease could occur following vaccination upon a subsequent dengue infection."