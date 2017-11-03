Sailing back to Philippines' glory days

Deckhands aboard a replica of a traditional Philippine wooden boat, known as a balangay, sailing their craft in Manila Bay. The replica of the ancient boat, which dates back as far as AD320, is one of two that will make a six-day journey to southern China early next year, led by Philippine adventurer Carina Dayondon. She is planning to sail from Manila to the south-eastern Chinese city of Quanzhou, a journey of about 1,000km, recreating trade and migration voyages made before Spaniards colonised the Philippines in the 1500s. The journey is aimed at boosting national pride in a forgotten maritime prowess.