SAF preparing to deliver humanitarian supplies to civilians affected by Marawi fighting

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Armed Forces will be delivering humanitarian supplies to those affected by the conflict in Marawi next week, said Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen on Saturday (Aug 5).

In a Facebook post, Dr Ng said the SAF is currently preparing the supplies, which are donated by the SAF and the Singapore Red Cross.

The supplies will be given to "the hundreds of thousands of civilians that have been forced out of their homes by ISIS-affiliated groups in Marawi, now still in temporary evacuation centres in nearby areas", he added.

The Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft will be delivering the supplies.

This comes after Singapore offered humanitarian assistance to the Philippines last month, which was accepted "in principle".

Singapore had also offered drones and its urban warfare training facilities to help Philippine troops dislodge Muslim militants in Marawi.