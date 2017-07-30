Sabah teen 'gang-raped' at abandoned house by boys she met on WeChat

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A 15-year-old student in Sabah was allegedly gang-raped at an abandoned house by a group of boys she met via WeChat.

The girl, who says she was raped by five suspects aged between 13 and 18 at the house in Menggatal at around 3pm on June 14, lodged a report over the incident on July 26.

The five suspects were nabbed less than 24 hours after the report was filed and have been remanded until Aug 3.

It is not known why the report was made more than a month after the incident.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm M. Chandra said the girl claimed that when she met the boys, they had invited her to go for a walk to an abandoned house and she had followed them.

"Later, she told them that she did not want to continue but the boys allegedly forced her to follow, saying that they only wanted to talk and would send her home after that," he said when contacted.

Upon reaching the abandoned house, the suspects and the girl chatted for several minutes, ACP Chandra said.

After that, the victim said she was made to lie down before the suspects took turns to rape her.

ACP Chandra said investigations are ongoing but declined to give more details of the incident or background of the victim and suspects.