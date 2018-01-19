Sabah goverment wants state to be on a par with Singapore, Dubai

KOTA MARUDU (BERNAMA) - The government of Sabah has ambitious plans to transform the Malaysian state into another Singapore or Dubai, said its chief minister on Friday (Jan 19).

Among its programmes is the Tanjung Aru Eco Development (TAED), which Sabah Chief Minister Musa Aman said would beautify and further transform the image of Kota Kinabalu as the state capital by constructing international standard hotels and various facilities in the city.

Tan Sri Musa said the federal government had allocated RM500 million (S$168 million) for the project.

"I have big plans, I want for Sabah to be on a par with Singapore or Dubai," he said at the opening ceremony of a secondary school. The event was officiated by Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

TAED, a mega project implemented and supervised by Tanjung Aru Eco Development Sdn Bhd, which is wholly-owned by the state government, is expected to be completed in 2019.

Mr Musa said the state's development would also be boosted with the construction of the Sabah International Convention Centre, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2018 and attract more tourism activities.

He added that the state government was focused on education to develop more efficient human capital in Sabah.

He also thanked the federal government for contributing substantial funds to improve dilapidated schools in the state.

"We, Sabahans, are very touched with the concern shown by the country's leader and with the improvement of the condition of the schools, learning sessions for children and school teachers will be better and this will encourage outstanding achievement," he said.