Sabah cops on the hunt for biker who assaulted newspaper editor

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - City police are on the trail of a male motorcyclist who assaulted New Sabah Times chief editor C. C. Pung at a petrol station early Saturday (Aug 5).

Kota Kinabalu police chief Asst Comm M. Chandra said the motorcyclist had attacked Pung, 65, with his helmet.

He said Pung had told police that he had met some friends at the Lido food court area for coffee and left the area just after 2.30am.

Chandra said Pung was driving home when he realised that a motorcycle was tailing his vehicle.

Pung then stopped at a petrol station along Jalan Kolam at Luyang and confronted the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist removed his helmet and swung it towards Pung who collapsed on the ground.

Chandra said petrol station workers who saw the incident immediately called the police and a patrol car was rushed to the scene.

He said policemen found Pung lying unconscious near the air pump. They managed to contact Pung's 30-year-old son who immediately rushed to the petrol station.

Chandra said Pung was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was treated for bruises around the eyes and swelling in the jaw and left cheek.

Asked if police had obtained closed circuit television footage of the incident, Chandra said it was part of their investigations.

He also appealed to anyone who had witnessed the incident to inform police to assist them in their probe.