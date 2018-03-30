Runaway Chinese space station Tiangong-1 streaks across Malaysian skies

KUALA LUMPUR (BERNAMA, CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China's Tiangong-1 Space Station, which is currently falling towards Earth left a streak across Malaysian skies for 81 seconds from 3.19am Friday (March 30).

It was estimated that for the 90-second duration, the altitude of the Tiangong-1 dropped from 182.462km to 182.407km, according to the re-entry forecast issued by the National Space Agency (Angkasa).

Angkasa reminded the public to not touch or pick up any suspicious objects.

The public was also asked to call the emergency line 999 to report any sighting together with their location and time, preferably with a video of the re-entry.

Meanwhile, Angkasa director-general Dr Noordin Ahmad said the probability of the Tiangong-1 falling in Malaysia was remote, with only a 0.09 per cent probability.

"Angkasa has been monitoring the drop in the Tiangong-1's altitude since November 2017," he said, adding that Angkasa was working with the National Security Council to face any possibility.

China Manned Space Agency is closely monitoring the status of Tiangong I and provide information on its orbit and estimated time of re-entry.

The latest estimate says that Tiangong-I is expected to make re-entry by Monday.

The European Space Agency had earlier narrowed the range for Tiangong-1's (its Chinese name) likely re-entry to between March 30 and April 2. It may or may not completely burn up during its fiery return back to Earth.

Sources close to the matter told China Daily that it is extremely difficult to predict the exact time and location of the spacecraft's re-entry due to a host of factors such as the unpredictability of upper atmospheric drag and the ultrafast speed of the spacecraft, which weighs 8,500kg.

Tiangong I, the country's first space lab, was launched by a Long March 2F carrier rocket at Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China in September 2011.

On March 21, 2016, Chinese space agency officials announced that Tiangong-1 had officially ended its service and that the telemetry link with the spacelab had been lost.

Shortly thereafter, US satellite observers noticed that it appeared to be in a slow, uncontrolled roll as it circled Earth. It's been space junk ever since, reported www.space.com.

Astronomers are doing their best to track the big chunk of space junk, and some have even managed to get images of the elusive structure, reported www.cnet.com.