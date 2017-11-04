Rich widow in Malaysia claims conned of S$2.5m in numbers scam

SHAH ALAM (BERNAMA) - A woman claimed that she has been cheated of RM7.9 million (S$2.5 million) by a man in a numbers forecast scam, police said on Saturday (Nov 4).

The 49-year-old widow, who had inherited wealth from her late millionaire husband, made the report on Friday, Klang Selatan Police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said.

The woman said she realised that she had been conned after the man, whom she got acquainted with on social media, failed to give her the forecast numbers that he claimed would enable her to win RM5.5 million.

The woman followed the instructions of the man, who claimed to work for a numbers forecast company in Hong Kong, and deposited cash into bank accounts via 22 transactions between July and September this year, Shamsul Amar said in a statement.

She made her first payment of RM102,300 and the man instructed her to make several more payments into four bank accounts, saying they were for tax purposes.

"The woman lodged the police report yesterday after realising that she had been cheated as she was not given any numbers for the so-called forecast game," he said.

The woman had inherited wealth from her millionaire husband who had run companies and was a shareholder in several companies. She had also received an insurance payout following her husband's death.