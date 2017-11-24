Residents in central Vietnamese town caught 'sending garbage' on train to Ho Chi Minh City

HO CHI MINH CITY - Several residents of a Vietnamese town that has been battling problems with waste disposal have been caught on video sending their trash out-of-town via the north-to-south train.

The video footage uploaded to Facebook on Monday, titled "Rubbish from Huong Khe to Saigon", caused uproar from local citizens, reported Tuoi Tre News.

In the two and a half minute video, residents of Huong Khe town in the north-central province of Ha Tinh can be seen hanging bags of trash on the side of a train that had stopped at the station.

The report said the residents were so desperate to have their trash removed that one man can be seen rushing to attach his last garbage bag even as the train begins to depart for Ho Chi Minh City, also known as Saigon.

Le Huu Khai, chairman of the People's Committee in Huong Khe Town, was quoted as saying the incident happened at the Huong Pho railway station.

"We are identifying the individuals in the video and will impose a suitable punishment. Local authorities have banned locals from bringing their garbage to the train station," he said.

The town has been facing waste disposal problems since June, reports say, and residents are now suffering the consequences of environmental pollution.

Authorities said the area lacked a proper landfill and waste treatment facility, reported Tuoi Tre News.