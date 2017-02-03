Red Shirts leader Jamal Yunos remanded for five days in probe on alleged theft

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) : Red Shirts leader Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos has been remanded for five days to allow investigation into an alleged theft at an entertainment outlet.

The Sungai Besar Umno division chief arrived at the magistrate's court complex at about 10.15am on Friday (Feb 3) for his remand hearing.

Hordes of his supporters and media were waiting at the court compound.

Police arrested Jamal on Thursday while nine of his friends were arrested on Wednesday night.

They were detained to assist investigations into a theft that allegedly took place at an entertainment outlet in Ampang, one of several establishments, which the group had raided.

One of the owner of the premises claimed that several items went missing after Jamal had raided the outlet.

He and his friends were being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code. The section deals with punishment for gang robbery and states that whoever commits the crime faces a maximum 20 years' jail and whipping.

Jamal told reporters on Thursday that he was prepared to be arrested as long as the issue at hand, which was illegal gambling, was addressed.