Rainfall over only one house in Jakarta neighbourhood a 'rare' phenomenon

JAKARTA (BERNAMA) - The occurrence of rainfall over one house only in Tebet, South Jakarta, on Saturday (Aug 26), was a natural phenomenon rarely seen in the world.

Online media on Tuesday quoted Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) information centre head, Mulyono Prabowo, as saying that the incident was rare.

He said the six-hour localised rain which poured on a 5m x 5m house in Jalan Tebet Barat Dalam 1, South Jakarta, was strange.

A video footage of the incident went viral on the social media in Indonesia as it happened during hot and dry weather.

Mulyono said a study revealed that the height of the clouds during the phenomenon was between 700m and 1km.

The house owner, known as Muzakir, who was playing chess with a neighbour at the time, said he initially thought the rain from about 6.30pm until midnight involved the whole area.