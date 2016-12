Vietnamese artists Quoc Co Giang and Quoc Nghiep Giang yesterday attempted to break the Guinness World Record by climbing stairs with one sibling balancing atop the other using only their heads. The brothers chose to carry out their amazing feat on the picturesque steps of the Cathedral of Girona in Spain, made famous as one of the locations where the popular TV series Game Of Thrones was filmed. They broke the record by scaling 90 stairs in 52 seconds.