Public urged to be wary of calls purportedly from Malaysian police

PUTRAJAYA (BERNAMA) - Putrajaya police urge the public to be wary of calls purportedly from its headquarters with the individuals claiming that they can settle traffic summonses and hit-and-run cases.

Putrajaya police chief Rosly Hassan said of late, Putrajaya police HQ had been receiving calls from the public asking whether their vehicles had been involved in traffic cases.

The victims said the telephone numbers used to contact them were that of Putrajaya police HQ and that the callers asked for money from them.

The victims were also given a certain bank account number for the money to be banked in, he said in a statement on Sunday (Aug 13).

He added that the bogus calls, operated by a certain syndicate, were aimed at duping the public and urged victims to lodge police reports.