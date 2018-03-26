At more than 147,000 sq km, West Kalimantan, with a population of around 4.5 million, is the third largest province in Indonesia.

The Indonesian side of Borneo island, which also includes four other provinces in Kalimantan, is home to almost 15 million people, about 3 million of whom are native Dayaks.

The Dayaks remain the largest ethnic group in West Kalimantan and along with the Malays, who migrated and settled along the coastal areas of the province some time after the 17th century, largely co-exist in peace with other ethnic groups, including the Chinese and predominantly Muslim groups like the Bugis, Javanese and Madurese.

Chinese miners once ruled a small part of the territory from 1775 to 1884, calling it Lanfang Republic before the Dutch took over.

Today, there is a significant Chinese population in West Kalimantan. Its largest city by land area, Singkawang, is predominantly Chinese.

Dubbed the "Province of a Thousand Rivers" due to the many rivers that spread across the territory, West Kalimantan also has dozens of mostly uninhabited islands in the Karimata Strait and the Natuna Sea.

