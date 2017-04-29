Protests against Ahok in Jakarta

Muslim protesters taking to the streets after Friday prayers in Jakarta to demonstrate against outgoing Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama - also known as Ahok - who has been accused of blasphemy against Islam. A court will rule on the case on May 9.
