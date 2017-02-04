Protest in Malaysia against US travel ban

About 100 members of Malaysia's political opposition and non-governmental organisations protested yesterday against the United States' travel ban on immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Protesters gathered in front of the US Embassy in Kuala Lumpur waving banners bearing messages such as "#nomuslimban" and "Love Trumps hate".

The protest, which lasted for over an hour, was led by opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan, along with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

The organisers then submitted a memorandum to the US Embassy demanding that US President Donald Trump rescind the executive order he signed on Jan 27 implementing the ban.

It also called on Mr Trump to uphold the United Nations' Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Pakatan Harapan said in a statement: "It is a hugely disturbing action that points to further steps that may be taken by President Trump, including making it harder for citizens from other predominantly Muslim countries such as Malaysia to travel, study, and work in the United States."

Pakatan Harapan secretariat chief Saifuddin Abdullah said that the immigration ban played straight into the narrative of the terror group Islamic State in Iraq and Syria that democratically elected leaders and superpowers could not be trusted.

"It gives more reason for people to be radicalised," he added.

Mr Trump's order bans citizens from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the US for 90 days.

It also suspends the US' refugee admissions system for 120 days, and suspends the Syrian refugee programme indefinitely.