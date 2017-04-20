Prosecutors call for Jakarta governor Ahok to be jailed for one year for blasphemy

JAKARTA (REUTERS) - Indonesian prosecutors on Thursday (April 20) called for incumbent Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama to be jailed for one year for blasphemy.

This comes a day after the governor, popularly known as Ahok, conceded defeat to Anies Baswedan, a former minister of education, in the election.

Baswedan won with 58 per cent of the votes versus 42 per cent for Ahok, based on 100 per cent of the votes in an unofficial “quick count” by Indikator Politik. Other pollsters showed similar results. The national elections commission will announce the official results in early May.

The Jakarta governor is on trial for blasphemy over comments he made last year that many took to be insulting to Islam.

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims took to the streets late last year to call for his sacking and to urge voters not to elect a non-Muslim leader. One person died and more than 100 were injured after one protest turned violent.

(This story is developing)